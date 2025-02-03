The Lilywhites have signed two players in the transfer window

Preston North End are aiming to conduct further business on transfer deadline day.

The mid-season window shuts at 11pm with two recruits currently through the door at Deepdale - in Lewis Gibson and Jayden Meghoma. On the outgoing front Josh Bowler’s loan from Nottingham Forest was cancelled by mutual agreement on Friday, and he immediately joined Luton Town.

Layton Stewart, Kian Best and Jeppe Okkels headed out on loan to FC Thun, Bohemians and Aberdeen respectively. Young pair Kian Taylor and Kacper Pasiek have both joined National League side Altrincham on temporary deals.

Of course, the intrigue is on what North End could do on the final day of the window. It’s understood that one deal is being worked on - reports emerged on Sunday morning that PNE are in talks to sign centre-back Ryan Porteous on loan from Watford.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom had considered his defensive recruitment done but injury to Jordan Storey, in last Friday’s Lancashire derby, could change Preston’s plan. Porteous, 25, has made 24 appearances for the Hornets in all competitions this season. Hull City and Rangers have been linked with him.

On the topic of defence a loan approach for Jack Whatmough is believed to have been knocked back in recent days by PNE. As reported, Joe Low of Wycombe Wanderers has been looked at but the 22-year-old looks set to stay with the Chairboys as things stand.

Three other names to recently emerge are Thierry Small of Charlton Athletic, Lewis O’Brien of Nottingham Forest and Liverpool front man Jayden Danns. It’s understood North End chiefs watched Small in action last weekend; his contract expires this summer.

As for O’Brien it was reported on Sunday that Swansea City had won the race to sign him on loan - though that deal is not yet done. PNE did show interest in the 26-year-old while Blackburn Rovers, Derby County and Luton Town have also been linked in the last week or so.

PNE are not expected to sign a midfielder on deadline day while Reds youngster Danns is said to be a top target for Sunderland, who face competition from Blackburn and Hull City. As for outgoings, nothing major is anticipated at North End.

There has been no approach for goalkeeper Freddie Woodman amid speculation about the shot-stopper’s future at PNE. The number one is out of contract this summer but a departure on deadline day is not expected.

No offers have come in for Milutin Osmajic either. The Montenegrin is understood to have admirers in France, Portugal, Spain and Turkey but it would take a sizable offer for Preston to sanction a sale. It’s believed the Lilywhites value their number 28 in the region of £9million.