PNE have announced three new player contracts in recent weeks

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom anticipates late decisions on the rest of the club’s out-of-contract players.

In recent weeks, the Lilywhites have confirmed extensions for defensive trio Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes and Liam Lindsay. All of those were in the final six months of their deals at Deepdale. Now, attention turns to the remaining names on the 2025 list.

That includes Freddie Woodman, Ryan Ledson, Robbie Brady, Duane Holmes and Emil Riis most notably. In one of his fairly recent interviews Preston’s manager highlighted the importance of ‘going right to the end’ with some contract calls. He expects that to be the case now.

“Yeah, probably the end,” Heckingbottom told the Lancashire Post. “So the centre-backs, five now, you can't go out and recruit five centre-backs in a window.

“When I am on about how we’ve performed... we've had moments where one or two players have been like that throughout the season. But then amongst them we need six, seven, eight every week where we know what we're going to get - and the centre-backs were performing well.

Emil Riis and Ryan Ledson are out of contract this summer at PNE | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

“So for us to tie those three down, we've added Lewis, we've always got Jack and Pat in there, we've sort of boxed off centre-back positions so we can forget about that for the summer, which is great. Other positions, we've got players under contract.

“And we're not a team who's going to go out and spend transfer fees and split 20 million amongst ten players, that's not us, so my money is in the building if you get what I mean. So, we have to make sure that we have the most flexibility we can have, come the summer.”

“That’s when you know you’re doing things right...”

North End extending all three defenders came as a bit of a surprise to many. Storey, Lindsay and Hughes have all been at Preston for a long time and the PNE boss had hinted at freshening things up this summer. But, he has clearly been impressed by all of their contributions at the back. Now, the key is to push them as much as possible and reach another level in a white shirt.

“It's always to get better,” said Heckingbottom. “We've done it with Lewis. We've got to try and go and get better all the time. We've got to try and go and get better than Lewis and the next one and the next one.

“And then people either come on that journey and keep improving... and you automatically do drop people on the way, but that's when you know you're doing things right and that you're progressing. So, that'll be the same for all the positions.”