Transfer latest: Luton Town push for £8m double raid, late decision over Stoke City and Preston linked man
Here are your Championship transfer headlines for Tuesday, 28 January.
Danns decision will be late
Liverpool’s teenage striker Jayden Danns has been linked with a handful of Championship clubs, including Preston North End. Interest from Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle has also been claimed in the media. The latest report from The Athletic suggests that Liverpool will make a decision later this week. Danns has made three more first team appearances for the Reds this season and came off the bench in last weekend’s win over Ipswich Town.
Luton Town raiding League One
The Hatters have reportedly submitted a third bid, in excess of £5million, for Wycombe Wanderers striker Richard Kone. And he is not the only third tier star who could be on his way to Kenilworth Road. Luton, according to reports, are set to sign Wigan Athletic midfielder Thelo Aasgaard. The Latics man has scored 12 goals this campaign and is said to have a release clause in his contract, in the region of £3m. As for Kone, he has 14 goals in 27 appearances to his name. Luton - who drew 0-0 with PNE ten days ago - sit 23rd in the Championship table.
Canaries close to addition
Norwich City are said to be closing in on the signing of Dundee United teenage midfielder Alan Domeracki. A report from Pink Un states that the 18-year-old has completed a medical ahead of a move to Carrow Road and will link up with the under-21 side initially. Domeracki is described as a ‘key player’ for Dundee’s academy side, with whom he has been for almost nine years. Reports north of the border say a six-figure fee has been agreed with a 20 per cent sell-on clause inserted.
Speculation over Swansea man
Harry Darling is being linked with a move away from Swansea City - who could also lose key midfielder Matt Grimes this window. Darling, 25, has been linked with a move to Birmingham City but Sheffield United are now said to be considering an approach too. Darling is out of contract at the end of the season, having joined from MK Dons in 2022 for £1.9mllion. The Swans have been strongly linked with Wycombe centre-half Joe Low - a player said to be on Preston’s radar too. An exit for Darling would leave a vacancy in the heart of Swansea’s defence; Low is still with the Chairboys.
