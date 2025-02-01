Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston North End injury news after Friday’s 2-1 loss to Blackburn Rovers

Preston North End will wait to learn the extent of Jordan Storey’s issue sustained in the defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Friday.

The defender was forced off the pitch on 30 minutes after blocking a cross and coming off badly. He tried to carry on but had to eventually leave the field, with Jack Whatmough his replacement.

In addition to Storey’s blow and captain Ben Whiteman being unavailable, in-form striker Milutin Osmajic was unable to feature off the bench due to illness.

Milutin Osmajic played no part against Blackburn | Camera Sport

“Yeah, feel for Jordan, he's been good,” said Heckingbottom. “(It was) his foot/ankle just when he landed funny, but we don’t know the extent of it. Touch wood, it's not too bad.

“Milly is obviously ill. We wanted to get him on the bench but he was sick again half-time. Tonsils up, so he’s not trained for a couple of days. He wanted to be involved and we wanting him involved. The plan was that if we could get a bit of time out of him at the end, we would do.

“But yeah, just not well enough. That's why we used our squad and that's why, again, I'm disappointed. If we'd have got a comeback after being 2-0 down and away in a derby, it would have been a really good point and really good sign of the spirit and the togetherness of the group.”

Whiteman was joined on the sidelines by experienced duo Robbie Brady and Will Keane. The former had finished last weekend’s win over Middlesbrough with a back issue.

“Robbie's still his little rib muscle in his side,” said Heckingbottom. “It's not his broken rib, he's fine for that. He just twisted in that last home game. Keano just felt his groin slightly; he should be back training on Tuesday.”

One player who was able to feature at Ewood Park was Ched Evans. The striker, who started the season in a player-coach role, made his first appearance since May. Heckingbottom was pleased with the number 12’s contribution off the bench, particularly given how long the 36-year-old hasn’t played for.

“At what moment can we put him on?”

“Exactly, yeah,” said Heckingbottom. “So it was ‘at what moment can we put him on?’ Listen, if the game had got stretched it would have been hard for him but at that point - and that's another reason we needed to be more direct, with Ched on the pitch.

“But then around that, just by that physicality against the centre-backs - not as many free-headers, our midfielders came alive a little bit, Ali got more around the ball, Duane and Steffy a little bit deeper so he could be the one picking up and playing the four passes.”