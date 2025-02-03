Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Today’s Preston North End transfer headlines as a transfer target who is out-of-contract makes an admission over his future.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End have been dealt a blow after reported transfer target Thierry Small displayed his desire to remain at Charlton Athletic.

Last month, The Sun's EFL expert Alan Nixon credited the Lilywhites with interest in the 20-year-old defender. North End and Charlton met in the FA Cup in January, and his performance was said to have alerted scouts at Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is out of contract at the end of the season, but he wouldn't come for free. Should Charlton offer him a new deal which it appears they intend to, would receive compensation should he sign terms elsewhere.

Small initially signed a short-term deal with Charlton in February 2024 after leaving Southampton, and they wanted him to sign a long-term contract then but instead had to settle for triggering a one-year extension. Talks are ongoing between the player’s representatives and the club, but North End will be paying a close eye on how negotiations pan out.

Thierry Small’s Charlton Athletic admission

​​Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, the manager hasn’t hesitated to pick Small, who has featured regularly in his side. This season, he’s played 29 times across all competitions providing four assists to his teammates, whilst also scoring most recently in a 1-0 win against Shrewsbury Town.

“It’s currently under negotiations and I’m just letting my agent deal with it,” said Small to London News Online. “We will just see where it goes from there. I would love to stay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thierry Small is a reported target for Preston North End. He’s made an admission about his future at Charlton Atheltic. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Since October, Small who is naturally a left-back, has had a positional change. He has been entrusted by Nathan Jones to play on the right-side of a back four and back five.

At the moment, Charlton are chasing promotion to the Championship, and find themselves just outside of the play-offs on goal difference. Small is committed to the cause, and wants to help the South London side get back to the second tier following a five-year absence.

His desire to succeed at The Valley signals that he is happy in the capital and isn’t entertaining a move away. A summer move was always suggested but with Small now open to extending his stay with Charlton it makes any future transfer a tricky one.

“That’s the plan,” said the defender when asked about if the goal of securing a play-off spot. “From the start of the season, that’s what we were aiming for and that’s what we’re aiming to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re only halfway through and we still have a lot more work to do. This is the most important time now for everyone to get their heads down and try to see where our season finishes. We’re aiming to get into the play-off spots. We just have to deal with it game by game.”

Sunderland coach Mike Dodds | Getty Images

Sunderland figure leaves

Sunderland who Preston North End face at the Stadium of Light next week have seen their assistant manager Mike Dodds leave. Dodds who was the interim boss of the Black Cats last season after Michael Beale's departure has taken on the reins at promotion-chasing Wycombe Wanderers in League One.

The 38-year-old will remain at Sunderland until the conclusion of their match with Middlesbrough on Monday night. It's Dodd's first permanent job in senior management after previously working at Coventry City and Birmingham City, where he helped forge the career of Real Madrid and England superstar Jude Bellingham.

“I’ve had the honour of working alongside some incredible people, including Alex Neil and Tony Mowbray, who were both fantastic mentors,” said Dodds in his parting statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Equally, the Club is in a strong place and I have no doubts that Regis will lead it to even greater successes alongside an incredible group of players, whose unwavering professionalism and desire to improve meant every day was a privilege.

“Finally, I must express my gratitude to the Club’s fans for their passion and support, which is truly unmatched. It’s never easy to say goodbye, but I leave Sunderland with a full heart and great anticipation for what lies ahead. Thank you for making Wearside feel like home.”