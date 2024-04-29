£2m Preston North End signing released by League One club
Former Preston North End midfielder Tom Bayliss is on the hunt for a new club this summer after being made a free agent.
The 25-year-old's contract at Shrewsbury Town has not been renewed. Just 24 hours after the 2023/24 League One regular season concluded, he was announced as one of the eight players who would be departing the New Meadow.
A club statement published on Sunday read: “Everyone at Shrewsbury Town would like to say a big thank you to Harry, Tom Flanagan, Tunmise, Elliott, Tom Bayliss, Rayhaan, Aiden and Ryan for all their hard work and dedication in the time they have been with the club.”
Bayliss departs Shrewsbury having made 40 appearances for them this term with three goals and three assists. He was an unused substitute in the last three matches of his career at the Shropshire club. In total, he appeared 81 times for them following his arrival in 2022, notching up 10 goals and nine assists.
The Leicester-born midfielder joined Shrewsbury his contract at Preston North End in 2022. He was meant to be with the Lilywhites until 2023 after signing a four-year deal for a reported £2m but his contract was terminated.
It took him until June 2020 for Bayliss to make his Championship debut after being limited to Carabao Cup and FA Cup appearances. He appeared just 21 times over three seasons for North End and had a loan spell with Wigan Athletic in his final year.
Last week it was announced that David Amoo would be a free agent this summer. National League outfit Ebsfleet United announced their retained list and the 33-year-old was revealed to be not a part of their plans.
