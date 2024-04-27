Former Preston North End winger David Amoo

Former Preston North End misfit David Amoo is in the market for a new club.

That’s after the 33-year-old winger was released by National League side Ebbsfleet United following the completion of their season.

A Graham Westley signing from Liverpool in the summer of 2012, Amoos departs the Stonebridge Road Stadium after one season and 10 appearances. He spent the latter part of the campaign on loan at National League South Welling.

Welling represented his ninth club following his Deepdale departure in January 2013.

Preston had high hopes with the former Liverpool youngster during their 2012-13 League One campaign. However, he made just 17 league appearances for the Lilywhites - 11 of which from the bench. A decision to mutually cancel his contract was agreed six months after his PNE arrival.

Despite another frustrating spell at Tranmere following his Deepdale departure, Amoo enjoyed greater success at Carlisle, Partick Thistle, Cambridge United and Port Vale.