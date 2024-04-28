4 . Ryan Lowe on McCann, Potts and Whiteman

“Whitey won’t be anywhere near," said the PNE boss, on Thursday morning. "Pottsy is on the grass, but there is no need to push them through - just in case they get re-injured. Ali McCann is the same, so the likelihood of them missing the next two games is very high. Pottsy might be back for a couple of days training, towards the back end, but it’s a risk element then isn’t it? Other than that, the squad will be the squad we’ve been going with for a little while."