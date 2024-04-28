Preston North End will look to stop Leicester City from winning the Championship title at Deepdale, on Monday.
The Lilywhites host Enzo Maresca’s side - who had their immediate promotion back to the Premier League confirmed on Friday night. Leeds United’s 4-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers sent the Foxes up - with Leicester’s aim to now clinch the league. PNE, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from three straight defeats and finish the season on a high.
Here is the team news from both camps, ahead of Monday’s 8pm kick-off!
1. Ali McCann - out
The midfielder suffered a thigh injury in the home win over Huddersfield Town and isn't expected to play again this season.
2. Brad Potts - out
An injury hit finish to the season, for the PNE ever-present. He was dealt another hamstring blow, before the March international break at Plymouth Argyle. Potts hasn't featured since and it's unlikely he'll play in the final two games.
3. Ben Whiteman - out
Took a nasty blow to his ankle, late on, in the home match with Stoke City in early March. Whiteman has been absent since then and Ryan Lowe doesn't anticipate him playing against Leicester or West Brom.
4. Ryan Lowe on McCann, Potts and Whiteman
“Whitey won’t be anywhere near," said the PNE boss, on Thursday morning. "Pottsy is on the grass, but there is no need to push them through - just in case they get re-injured. Ali McCann is the same, so the likelihood of them missing the next two games is very high. Pottsy might be back for a couple of days training, towards the back end, but it’s a risk element then isn’t it? Other than that, the squad will be the squad we’ve been going with for a little while."
