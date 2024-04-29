'Always a bit selfish' - Will Keane delivers verdict on Preston North End's wing-back system
It splits opinion among the Preston North End faithful but top goal scorer Will Keane doesn’t have an issue with the Lilywhites’ wing-back system.
Manager Ryan Lowe has played with a back three ever since he was appointed, back in December 2021. The shape has blown hot and cold with PNE supporters. In the view of Keane - who has netted 13 goals in his first season back at Deepdale - there is no real concern. North End’s number seven was asked how he finds the formation and whether he, as a striker, gets enough chances.
“I think we have created chances, yeah,” said Keane. “As a striker, you’re probably always a bit selfish and want more. But I don’t think that is down to wing-backs playing. I think the wing-backs we have, when we do get forward, they are probably more attack-minded anyway. Whether it is Robbie (Brady) or Liam (Millar) - Pottsy has obviously been missed recently.
“But, they all want to create and they can all deliver quality service. So yeah, I don’t see it as a problem. When they get the ball, that’s when I’m thinking I’ll probably get a good chance. I try to get into positions and expect them to create, which they do a lot of the time.”
Potts’ absence down the right flank has been a blow for North End, over the last couple of months. The number 44 is an ever-present in Lowe’s team, but hamstring injuries have seen him miss 12 matches and Potts is unlikely to feature in the final two. For Keane, not having Potts there only makes him appreciate the 29-year-old more.
“Yeah, I think he was flying at the start of the season,” said Keane. “He gives us so much going forward, with the energy and quality he brings. There have been a few lads we’ve missed over the last couple of months, but that’s just the nature of the season. I think lads have always stepped in, filled the roles as well as they can and done good jobs. It’s obviously going to affect you if you miss a couple of your lads, but it’s just part and parcel.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.