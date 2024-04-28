Preston North End are sure to face a tough challenge on Monday night when Championship champions Leicester City are the visitors to Deepdale.

Although they were widely expected to win the division and claim an immediate return to the Premier League ahead of the season, The Foxes have unquestionably been the most consistent side in the division and will visit North End fresh from celebrating their hard-earned title win.

For North End, the final week of a long season will bring little other than trying to secure a top ten finish as their home clash with Leicester is following by the final game of the campaign at West Bromwich Albion next weekend.