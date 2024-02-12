Former Preston, Millwall and Ipswich striker linked with summer transfer to European royalty
Former Preston North End striker Troy Parrott is being touted for a switch to some of Europe’s most recognisable games this summer.
The Republic of Ireland international, who suffered a frustrating spell on loan at Deepdale last season, has been attracting attention for his exploits for Eredivisie side Excelsior this term.
The 22-year-old has bagged seven goals and registered three assists in 18 league games for the Rotterdam-based outfit during his season-long loan. That already surpasses the three goals he notched in 32 Championship appearances for the Lilywhites during the 2022-23 campaign.
And with the Irishman also performing to a high standard week in, week out in the Netherlands following an initial injury, it’s been reported that the Eredivisie’s top sides are now battling it out for his services.
Indeed, Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar are all supposedly keeping tabs on the front man and are weighing up moves for the Dubliner, who has 18 months of his Spurs contract remaining.
Parrott opted for a move to the continent in a bid to fulfil undoubted potential that was seen in only flashes during his Preston stay. His maiden PNE goal in the Championship on October 8, 2023, against Norwich was immediately followed by a hamstring injury that ruled him out for three months. And while he made 18 more league appearances following his return in January, only two more goals followed, while he completed the full 90 minutes on just three occasions.
Prior to his Deepdale stay, Parrott found the net hard to come by on a regular basis during loan stints at Millwall, Ipswich and MK Dons. However, the 21-times-capped Ireland international has clearly made an impact in Holland and could find himself at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war in the summer as some of the continent’s most respected clubs look to lure him away from north London, where he has been since 2017.