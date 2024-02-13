Preston North End return to Deepdale on Wednesday night, with Middlesbrough the visitors.

The Lilywhites were on the end of a midweek thumping, in the reverse fixture at the Riverside. So, Ryan Lowe's side will be seeking revenge as they go in search of a third successive win. North End made it back-to-back victories last time out, beating Cardiff City away - after taking all three points against Ipswich Town.

On the injury front, Kian Best (ankle), Duane Holmes (knee) and Ched Evans (hamstring) are all expected to remain sidelined for the Boro clash. And there is doubt over captain Alan Browne and first team regular Brad Potts, with both players forced off in the second half last Saturday. The skipper had a tight calf, while Potts headed off with an injury following treatment.

Here is our predicted PNE XI for the midweek encounter.

1 . GK: Freddie Woodman Heading into midweek with confidence after his clean sheet in Cardiff! Photo Sales

2 . RCB: Jordan Storey In line for his eighth successive start. Expected to keep his place in the side after a steady enough display. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Liam Lindsay He's in the middle of that back three week in, week out and there is no sign of that changing here. Photo Sales

4 . Preston North End's Andrew Hughes Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Preston North End v Swansea City - Saturday 26th August 2023 - Deepdale - Preston World Copyright Â© 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com On a roll of starts now and will be looking to put a solid shift in, after making his 200th club appearance last weekend. Photo Sales