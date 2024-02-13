Preston North End return to Deepdale on Wednesday night, with Middlesbrough the visitors.
The Lilywhites were on the end of a midweek thumping, in the reverse fixture at the Riverside. So, Ryan Lowe's side will be seeking revenge as they go in search of a third successive win. North End made it back-to-back victories last time out, beating Cardiff City away - after taking all three points against Ipswich Town.
On the injury front, Kian Best (ankle), Duane Holmes (knee) and Ched Evans (hamstring) are all expected to remain sidelined for the Boro clash. And there is doubt over captain Alan Browne and first team regular Brad Potts, with both players forced off in the second half last Saturday. The skipper had a tight calf, while Potts headed off with an injury following treatment.
Here is our predicted PNE XI for the midweek encounter.