Parrott has now been involved in North End’s last two league games as he recovered from a hamstring tear that he picked up as he scored his first league goal for the club – and the winning goal – away at Norwich City in October.

Now firmly back amongst it, and eager to make up for lost time, Parrott talks to the Lancashire Post about his recovery, comeback and hopes for the rest of the season.

After a long term injury, you’re back. How was that process?

Preston North End's Troy Parrott in action

“It was long, it was a long three months and it was tough as well but I've got through the other side of it and I'm ready to go now. I was playing a lot of games before then and just when it looked like - well, I'd scored my first goal and that would have given me confidence to go and get more but I got the injury. I had a good head through all of it and I was just ready to work hard and come back stronger than I was before.”

You scored your first league goal for the club but couldn’t celebrate because of the injury, what was that moment like?

“It hurt, the feeling of scoring the goal was gone and it was just worrying about how bad it was going to be and how long it was going to keep me out for. It's all behind me now, I'm back and I'm ready to go.

"I had a tear in it which required surgery. I got the surgery and worked hard during the rehab to make sure there's a slim chance of it coming back and I feel good.”

As a young player, is this another part of your learning?

“It's part of football, so many people get injured. It's not like I'm the only one that has ever been injured or the only one that's ever had to go through this.

"It built me up in a way that I've come back stronger than I was before I got injured. I feel sharp and ready to go.”

How did it feel to get your first minutes back against Norwich?

“It felt good, I wasn't worried about the injury going into the game which helped a lot. It just felt good to be back out there with the lads.

"Obviously with the way the game was going it wasn't great but on a personal note I was happy to be back out on the pitch.”

Now you’re fit and ready to go, surely you can’t wait to get going again properly?

“I'm desperate. I can't wait to get back onto the pitch again and start scoring some goals in the second half of the season.

"I'll take encouragement from last season as well where I had a good second half to the season after not scoring as many goals as I would have liked. I scored quite a few in the second half so hopefully I can do the same this season.”

What do you expect from Bristol City this weekend?

