Preston North End made it back to back wins for the first time since early November as they beat Cardiff City 2-0 on Saturday.

The Lilywhites weathered the Bluebirds storm for the first half hour and then struck with a killer blow in which the hosts never recovered from. Emil Riis netted his first goal of the campaign and then that was shortly followed up by Ben Whiteman.

North End remained 10th wih the victory but they are now just two points off of the play-offs. Ryan Lowe's side are now unbeaten in their last three games and are putting a run of form together at the right time as we come in to the business end of the season.

The action in the Championship began on Friday night when Sheffield Wednesday claimed a 2-0 win over Birmingham City with Ike Ugbo netting a brace. Ipswich Town and West Brom could not be separated in the early Saturday afternoon kick-off with the pair drawing 2-2. Leeds claimed a convincing 3-0 win over Rotherham, whilst the action finished on Sunday when Coventry City came from behind to defeat Millwall.

Other results included Leicester City beating Watford away from home, Sunderland defeating Plymouth Argyle, Blackburn Rovers beating Stoke City 3-1 after changing theri manager, whilst there was an eight-goal thriller at St Mary's with Southampton winning 5-3. QPR and Norwich City drew 2-2, Swansea City beat play-off chasing Hull City 1-0 and Bristol City were victorious against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.