The former Preston North End, Leeds United and Huddersfield Town boss has his next job

Simon Grayson has been appointed manager of Hartlepool United on a two-year deal.

The former Preston North End boss replaces Anthony Limbrick in the hot seat and takes over a team who finished 11th in the National League last season. Grayson’s latest work in management has come overseas, with Nepal Super League side, Lalitpur City and Indian Super League outfit, Bengaluru FC.

It is his 11th job in management, having also been at the helm at Preston North End, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Bradford City, Sunderland, Fleetwood Town, Blackpool (twice). Grayson won promotion from League One with PNE in 2015 and has three other Football League promotions on his CV.

“Excited by the prospect of what we can achieve...”

Upon his appointment, Grayson said: “I’m really happy to join Hartlepool United FC . The club has gone through some tough times recently, but by working hard together as a staff and fanbase we can bring back the good times which this football club deserves.

“Hartlepool is a club with real potential and I’m excited by the prospect of what we can achieve here. I can’t wait to get started.”

Chairman Raj Singh said: “I’m delighted that Simon has accepted the role. Simon is someone who has been on our radar for a while and he’s been my preferred candidate in the past when we’ve looked for managers, but for one reason or the other it didn’t come off. He comes with vast experience including promotions in EFL.

“The Board unanimously decided to go for Simon and it’s great that we’ve been able to secure him for an initial 2 year period. We’re all looking forward to the working with him. That work starts immediately as we look to build a squad that pushes for promotion next season.”

