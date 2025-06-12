PNE, Wrexham, Swansea City and Hull City have all been linked with a move for Lewis O’Brien this summer.

Hull City have made PNE-linked midfielder Lewis O’Brien a ‘top’ target this summer.

The 26-year-old Nottingham Forest man is in high demand once again, with Preston North End among a host of Championship clubs to be linked with a move.

Wrexham and Swansea City are also said to be on the trail for the midfielder, who spent the second half of last term on loan at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Although Swans boss Alan Sheehan would love to sign O’Brien during the forthcoming transfer window, it appears a new home could be on the horizon.

Hull Live claim that the Tigers are going to pursure a move for the former Huddersfield Town man, having been long-term admirers.

The report suggests that chiefs at the MKM Stadium are hopeful of securing a deal this summer, with Forest believed to be open to selling for the right price.

A loan agreement is also said to be a possibility for the midfielder, who is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract at the City Ground.

O’Brien has spent three years with Forest but registered just 17 appearances in all competitions, and has spent time on loan with four different clubs during that period.

Lewis O’Brien’s PNE links and career so far

Lewis O'Brien. | Getty Images

PNE were linked with the Terriers youth product back in January, before being priced out of a move. He made the temporary switch to Championship rivals Swansea.

After coming through the ranks at the John Smith’s Stadium, O’Brien made 131 outings for Huddersfield before being sold to Forest in 2022 for a reported £10m fee.

The 26-year-old joined DC United in March 2023 on loan and has also had temporary spells with Middlesborough and LA FC.

During the second half of last term, he made 16 appearances for Swansea and was a regular fixture under interim boss Sheehan.

The new Swans boss is keen to reunite with the midfielder this summer as he begins his first full-spell in the hot seat.

Hull, however, appear ready to make a serious push to sign O’Brien. The Tigers have recently appointed Sergej Jakirovic as Ruben Selles’ successor.

The east Yorkshire outfit were one of five teams - including PNE - who faced the drop to League One on the final day of the season.

The Lilywhites secured a 2-2 draw against Bristol City, while Hull’s 1-1 draw with Portsmouth was enough to lift them above relegated Luton Town.

