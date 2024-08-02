Sean Maguire is being linked with a move to the League of Ireland. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Currently without a club, one former Preston North End striker is ready to welcome him back.

Former Preston North End striker Sean Maguire has been linked with a return to the League of Ireland.

The 30-year-old is a free agent after leaving Carlisle United at the end of last season. Carlisle were relegated to League Two and the Cumbrians opted not to renew his contract.

In an interview in May, Maguire said his best years were still ahead of him, but didn't rule out a return to Ireland, and now one of his former clubs has appeared on his radar. The Irishman scored 24 goals in 170 appearances for the Deepdale club after being signed from Cork City, and now a second spell at Turners Cross could be on the cards.

Cork City manager Tim Clancy was asked about Maguire, and he didn't rule out making a move for him. He said: "Listen, I think any club in the country, if a player like Sean Maguire became available... I'd be interested in signing Sean Maguire, of course, obviously.

"If Sean became available and was interested in coming home, we'd certainly be one of the clubs that would be in probably a long line, ready to talk to."

First and foremost, Maguire said that he would be focusing on things with his family with a baby due. Discussions had been held with some clubs after his release, but none with any teams where he is currently based which is in Preston.

Luton-born Maguire started his career in Ireland with Waterford United, and his form in the second tier of football in Ireland caught the attention of West Ham who signed him in January 2013. The Hammers never played him but there were loans to Sligo Rovers and Accrington Stanley, before he returned to Ireland to sign for Dundalk.

At Cork, he had 53 goals in 70 games which was an impressive record and that caught the attention of North End, who signed him in the summer of June 2017. He spent five-and-a-half seasons in Lancashire before joining Coventry City on a short-term deal, and then last season he headed to Carlisle. Maguire scored two goals in 35 games for Paul Simpson's side but couldn't prevent them from being relegated.