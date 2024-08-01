Preston North End will reportedly be in attendance for the Scottish Premiership clash between Aberdeen and St Johnstone. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

A player that was playing non-league football eight months ago has now been linked with a move to Deepdale.

Preston North End are in reportedly in 'race' with Hibs and Swansea City for Scottish Premiership star Adama Sidibeh.

Football Insider is reporting that North End along with Hibernian and Swansea City are 'chasing' St Johnstone forward Sidibeh. All three clubs are making 'imminent' transfer missions and could be in attendance for St Johnstone's opener with Aberdeen on Monday (August 5).

The 26-year-old has only been with St Johnstone since January and was plucked from the non-league after excelling with Rylands. Sidibeh scored five goals in 15 games to help St Johnstone stay up and his goal scoring exploits have caught the attention of clubs in England and in Europe.

He made his international debut for Gambia earlier this summer, netting in a 5-1 win against Seychelles in a World Cup qualifier. The Scottish domestic football season has already begun and Sidibeh netted twice in St Johnstone's last game as they won 5-2 against East Fife.

Swansea City's interest in the player has been reported for the last month, whilst Hibs' interest is new. The Edinburgh outfit are managed by David Gray who was a played at Deepdale from 2010 to 2012, and he’s looking to add to his squad as he prepares for his first full season in football management.

Earlier this week manager Ryan Lowe said Peter Ridsdale was working 'tirelessly hard' on the transfer front and there is an expectation that signings will follow. “Peter (Ridsdale) is on with a few things,” Lowe told the Lancashire Post.

“He is working tirelessly hard. We are, and listen, there are a lot of things that happen and factors in it - whether it’s that you get let down on this, or the price goes a little bit higher on that.

"We’ve got room for what we want. I don’t know whether there is noise out there saying we should be doing this or that - because I don’t look at it. But, we know what we need. It is not rocket science. We are on with things and Peter is working hard, but ultimately we are straight down the line.

“We are straight and honest, and we’ve found one or two people along the way are not. So, we’ve got to be mindful of that, if we get led down a path of ‘this can happen’ and then we get told differently. We’ve just got to go and get players who want to play for and represent PNE. That is what we’ll be looking for.”