Sean Maguire

The former PNE striker is on the search for a new club this summer

Ex-Preston North End striker, Sean Maguire, has opened up on his tough year at Carlisle United - who were relegated to League Two.

The Blues finished 24th in League One, under ex-Preston boss Paul Simpson. Former North End man, Maguire, was one of the club’s signings last summer. He had a short stint with Coventry City, after leaving PNE in January 2023. Carlisle then swooped in for him.

The Irishman scored 24 goals in 170 appearances for the Deepdale club. For Carlisle, Maguire turned out 35 times and netted a couple of times - against Stevenage and Leyton Orient. The club opted against extending his contract this summer and the 30-year-old has discussed his season at Brunton Park, ahead of looking for a new club.

He told the Irish Independent: “I haven’t thought much about what’s next, as the baby is the priority. I will wait until the baby’s born, then think about it - but it’s family first. I had conversations with some clubs here (in England), but nowhere close to my home in Preston. I spoke to a few teams back home, but I told them the same: I will wait until the baby arrives.

“People are quick to judge players on how they are performing, but they don’t know what’s going on in the background. Fans can get on a player’s back when they are not doing well, and that is harsh. The Carlisle fans were good to me. It’s a sleeping giant of a club. They deserve to be in a better division than League Two, which is where they’ll be next season.

“I prefer to play as number nine. After that, I’d be happy as a number ten. But, I was played right wing for a lot of the season just gone. That doesn’t really suit me. I didn’t have that conversation with the manager before I signed and the style of play didn’t suit me. That counter-attacking style didn’t suit me. Jordan Gibson was our top scorer with seven goals and some of them were penalties. That says a lot about the slog we had all season.”

