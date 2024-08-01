Robbie Brady and Ben Whiteman | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

PNE host the Blades next Friday as the Championship season gets started

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has stressed the importance of the squad game, ahead of the new Championship season. The Liverpudlian is gearing up for his fourth campaign at Deepdale, and the role of ‘finishers’ - instead of ‘substitutes’ - has been emphasised. It’s a concept inspired by ex-England boss Gareth Southgate. Of course, though, the usual intrigue to see PNE’s first starting XI will still be there - as will competition at Euxton, in a bid to make it.

How will Lowe play it against Sheffield United? Time will ultimately tell, but as the summer and pre-season has progressed, the picture is a little clearer. It is just eight days, now, until North End go toe-to-toe with the relegated Blades - who’ve made some smart additions to their squad in recent weeks. The occasion should not lack any atmosphere, under the lights at Deepdale. As for Preston’s team, the first big question is which shape Lowe will opt for.

You can put your house on there being a back three and two wing-backs, but during pre-season PNE’s boss has flipped between a box midfield/one striker and midfield trio/two strikers. There is now real competition in the middle of the park, following the arrivals of Iceland international Stefan Thordarson and Leeds United loan man Sam Greenwood. Both of those will be pushing to get the nod; back to that soon.

It’s only right to start between the sticks and as long as Freddie Woodman was just ill, against Salford City on Tuesday night, then he is nailed on to start against Sheffield United. Ahead of him - with no reinforcements made - it would be a huge surprise to see anything other than Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes side-by-side once again. That has been the go to back three, with Jack Whatmough yet to dislodge Storey or Lindsay on any kind of consistent basis.

Out wide, options are limited - something which must change as soon as possible, but absolutely before August 31. Therefore, Brad Potts is set to start at right wing-back and Robbie Brady - one of the stand out performers in pre-season - is the obvious choice on the opposite side. Inside, captain Ben Whiteman - whatever shape Lowe opts for - must be one of the first names on the team sheet. Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, Brady, then. Who joins them?

At home, on match night one, you’d lean towards a front two of last season’s top scorer Will Keane and powerhouse Emil Riis. Keane knits Preston’s play together as well as any striker and he is a threat; Riis looked unstoppable at times last season, after his return. However, Lowe has undoubtedly gained more appreciation for pragmatism over the last 12-18 months - and therefore packing the midfield would not be a surprise. Keane is best suited to the lone striker role, but leaving Riis out of the team would be a big call to make.

As for the midfield, Thordarson, Mads Frokjaer, Greenwood, Duane Holmes and Ryan Ledson are battling it out - assuming Ali McCann is not ready in time. In a trio, Whiteman as the four and ex-Danish Superliga duo Thordarson and Frokjaer is perhaps the most likely combination - with Riis and Keane ahead. Should Lowe get another body in there, then Greenwood is likely to come in as one of two tens - the other being Frokjaer. Captain Whiteman and Thordarson would then operate as number eights.

Lowe is not blessed with options in some important departments - it’s really important to change that over the next few weeks. But, there is genuine competition in midfield - where the best PNE teams have always been strong. After the departure of stalwart Alan Browne, that is a positive heading into the campaign. And the return of the ultra-combative McCann will only boost it further. A tough first test awaits North End; whoever gets the shirt must step up, deliver and work extremely hard to keep it.