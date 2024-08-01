Jon Macken (R) spent a large part of his career at Preston North End. He is now a football manager. (Image: AFP PHOTO/ANDREW YATES via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

A two-year spell in charge of a club has come to an end as a Preston North End hero departs.

Former Preston North End striker Jon Macken has left his role as manager of Witton Albion with just over a week to go until the new season.

Macken, who had been in charge of the Albs for two years, has left the Northern Premier League Division One West side along with his assistant Steve Atkinson. Witton are due to start their campaign against the City of Liverpool on Saturday, August 10 but will have to do so with a new manager having had Macken oversee most of their pre-season schedule.

In a club statement shared on Tuesday (July 30), Witton Albion said: "Witton Albion Football Club have parted company with Manager Jon Macken and Assistant Manager Steve Atkinson after 2 years at the U Lock It Stadium. The club would like to thank them for their efforts over the last 2 years and wishes them well in the future."

During his time in charge at Wincham Park, Macken led Albion to the brink of the Northern Premier League West play-offs, but missed out towards the end like his first season. Macken oversaw four defeats in five games this summer with their only victory being an 11-0 win against Winsford Town. Witton Albion was Macken's third job in senior management after spells with Radcliffe Borough and Colne.

His goal scoring exploits under David Moyes would earn him a move to Manchester City for £5m, and he helped them win promotion to the Premier League. The other clubs he played for in his career included Crystal palace, Ipswich Town and Derby County, before landing at Barnsley. In the final five years of his career he'd turn out for Walsall, Northwich Victoria, Stockport County and Bamber Bridge.