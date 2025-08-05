PNE head to QPR on Saturday afternoon

Preston North End have reportedly been dealt a triple injury blow ahead of the season opener at Queens Park Rangers.

The Lilywhites kick off their 2025/26 campaign at Loftus Road, and manager Paul Heckingbottom looked set to only be without summer signing Jordan Thompson. The Northern Ireland international arrived with the ankle injury suffered at the end of last season, but PNE expected him to return ahead of the season start.

Heckingbottom, though, confirmed after the pre-season friendly at Bolton Wanderers that Thompson had been dealt a setback on his road to recovery. It was stated that there had been a ‘misdiagnosis’ of the 28-year-old’s issue. Other than that, the North End squad looked to be in steady shape.

However, following behind-closed-doors defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea last weekend, journalist Alan Nixon has issued a concerning injury update. It’s suggested that Robbie Brady damaged his calf against City, while Brad Potts and Will Keane will also miss the first few weeks of the campaign with strains.

Potts had featured at Bolton but Keane - whose future at PNE is up in the air this summer - was an unused substitute. Both Potts and Brady played against Wanderers, having returned to action after the start of pre-season. Brady picked up an injury in June when playing for Ireland; Potts damaged his hamstring in early March.

Both Brady and Potts would’ve been in the frame for starts against the Rs this weekend. The absence of the Irishman could see Andrija Vukcevic make his full debut for Preston on the opening day, unless Thierry Small or Andrew Hughes are deployed on the left. Mads Frokjaer will fancy his chances of starting in the absence of Potts.

Double QPR concern

Both managers will provide the latest on their respective team news in pre-match press conferences this week. But, there is also worry in the home side’s camp ahead of Saturday. Key defensive duo Jimmy Dunne and Steve Cook were forced off with knocks last weekend, as QPR lost 0-1 at home to Brentford.

Speaking about the injuries after the Bees clash, head coach Julien Stephan said: “I don’t know. It’s too early to say. Let’s see. I’m not a doctor and I haven’t spoken to the doctor yet. I hope Jimmy will be OK because we stopped (him playing) quickly. For Cookie it was after a run, so I don’t know yet. I hope we can have these players available.”

Lively forward Karamoko Dembele was taken off with cramp but is expected to feature on Saturday. Striking duo Michael Frey and Zan Celar were not involved because of injury and personal reasons, respectively. In a potential boost to QPR’s attack, the Rs are being linked with a permanent swoop for Schalke striker Pape Meissa Ba.

