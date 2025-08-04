Lewis Koumas. | Getty Images

PNE have been linked with Liverpool winger Lewis Koumas along with Championship rivals Birmingham City, Norwich City, Sheffield United, Hull City, Wrexham and Oxford United.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PNE have been credited with an interest in Liverpool winger Lewis Koumas.

The Lilywhites are believed to be admirers of the 19-year-old talent, who spent last season on loan with Stoke City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End face tough competition for the young forward, with a host of their Championship rivals eyeing a move this summer.

Liverpool Echo have claimed Norwich City, Sheffield United, Hull City, Oxford United, Wrexham and Birmingham City are all tracking the Welsh international along with PNE.

There is also interest abroad in the exciting talent, with La Liga outfit Sevilla inquiring over his availability.

Koumas is one of a number of young players set to depart Anfield during the transfer window along side Luca Stephenson and James McConnell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool are said to be open to either a loan or a permanent deal for the 19-year-old, who has a number of clubs on his trail.

The forward spent the 2024-25 campaign with Stoke on a temporary basis, where he netted six goals and provided three assists in 49 appearances in all competitions for the Potters.

After coming through the ranks with Arne Slot’s side, Koumas has registered one senior outing for the Reds, scoring in a 3-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup in February 2024. He also featured in a friendly against PNE in July during Liverpool’s 3-1 triumph at Deepdale.

With the Reds giving the six-cap Wales international to depart Merseyside, as many as seven Championship clubs - including PNE - are interested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PNE transfer business and attacking options

PNE have been busy in the transfer window with Paul Heckingbottom making his mark during his first full summer in charge at Deepdale.

So far, nine new faces have arrived through the doors as the Lilywhites bid to avoid a repeat of their 20th-placed finish seen last term.

Daniel Iversen (Leicester), Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday), Pol Valentin (Sheffield Wednesday, Andrija Vukcevic (FC Juarez), Thierry Small (Charlton) and Jordan Thompson (Stoke) have all signed on free transfers.

Meanwhile, Daniel Jebbison has arrived from Bournemouth on a season-long loan, while Jack Walton and Odel Offiah have sealed moves from Luton and Brighton for undisclosed fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Kone has been linked with PNE recently. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

PNE are still looking to add to their forward ranks this summer, despite the arrival of Jebbison and Smith.

The Lilywhites have also been strongly linked with in-demand Wycombe striker Richard Kone, but had a £3m bid turned down last week by the League One outfit.

Swansea City also lodged an offer for the striker last week, believed to be £4.5m, but was once again rejected. Wycombe are said to be holding out for a £5m figure for the striker, who is entering the final 12 months of his Adams Park contract.