Transfer gossip: Preston North End join Championship rivals in hunt for Liverpool winger
PNE have been credited with an interest in Liverpool winger Lewis Koumas.
The Lilywhites are believed to be admirers of the 19-year-old talent, who spent last season on loan with Stoke City.
North End face tough competition for the young forward, with a host of their Championship rivals eyeing a move this summer.
Liverpool Echo have claimed Norwich City, Sheffield United, Hull City, Oxford United, Wrexham and Birmingham City are all tracking the Welsh international along with PNE.
There is also interest abroad in the exciting talent, with La Liga outfit Sevilla inquiring over his availability.
Koumas is one of a number of young players set to depart Anfield during the transfer window along side Luca Stephenson and James McConnell.
Liverpool are said to be open to either a loan or a permanent deal for the 19-year-old, who has a number of clubs on his trail.
The forward spent the 2024-25 campaign with Stoke on a temporary basis, where he netted six goals and provided three assists in 49 appearances in all competitions for the Potters.
After coming through the ranks with Arne Slot’s side, Koumas has registered one senior outing for the Reds, scoring in a 3-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup in February 2024. He also featured in a friendly against PNE in July during Liverpool’s 3-1 triumph at Deepdale.
With the Reds giving the six-cap Wales international to depart Merseyside, as many as seven Championship clubs - including PNE - are interested.
PNE transfer business and attacking options
PNE have been busy in the transfer window with Paul Heckingbottom making his mark during his first full summer in charge at Deepdale.
So far, nine new faces have arrived through the doors as the Lilywhites bid to avoid a repeat of their 20th-placed finish seen last term.
Daniel Iversen (Leicester), Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday), Pol Valentin (Sheffield Wednesday, Andrija Vukcevic (FC Juarez), Thierry Small (Charlton) and Jordan Thompson (Stoke) have all signed on free transfers.
Meanwhile, Daniel Jebbison has arrived from Bournemouth on a season-long loan, while Jack Walton and Odel Offiah have sealed moves from Luton and Brighton for undisclosed fees.
PNE are still looking to add to their forward ranks this summer, despite the arrival of Jebbison and Smith.
The Lilywhites have also been strongly linked with in-demand Wycombe striker Richard Kone, but had a £3m bid turned down last week by the League One outfit.
The Ivorian was left out of the Chairboys’ squad for Saturday’s season opener against Bradford City, with boss Mike Dodds explaining his absence was a technical decision.
Swansea City also lodged an offer for the striker last week, believed to be £4.5m, but was once again rejected. Wycombe are said to be holding out for a £5m figure for the striker, who is entering the final 12 months of his Adams Park contract.
