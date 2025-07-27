Northern Ireland’s Jordan Thompson | William Cherry/Presseye

The midfielder is one of nine summer signings at PNE

Preston North End have been dealt an injury blow over Jordan Thompson.

The Northern Ireland international was the Lilywhites’ first signing of the summer transfer window, following his release from Stoke City. Thompson, 28, penned a two-year deal at Deepdale but was always expected to start pre-season late after missing the end of last season with an ankle issue.

With the start of the Championship season two weeks out, though, the midfielder has been dealt a setback in his recovery. The former Stoke City man isn’t expected to return anytime soon. Manager Paul Heckingbottom didn’t wish to put a timeframe on it and feels it’s crucial to keep Thompson’s spirits as high as possible.

“We found out he's had a misdiagnosis when he had the original scan, when he got injured at the end of last season,” said Heckingbottom after the pre-season friendly at Bolton Wanderers. “We went back and saw the surgeon and we signed him... pressed down a plan, but he wasn't progressing how we thought.

“When we re-scanned him, there was a misdiagnosis. It's going to be a while and I feel for him. It's important we keep him involved in the group. I don't want him feeling uncomfortable and left out. It's through no fault of his own that this is happening and we want him back as quickly as possible.”

