The PNE striker signed a new contract last summer amid interest from West Brom

Preston North End striker Will Keane’s future is up in the air this summer, the Lancashire Post understands.

The front man rejoined the Lilywhites in the summer of 2023 and attracted interest from West Brom last year, after scoring 13 league goals. PNE rejected Albion’s approach and tied Keane down to fresh terms, until the summer of 2026.

Now, though, the number seven is someone who could be on the move. Keane netted four goals in 31 outings across all competitions last term. It’s believed the 32-year-old is aware of Preston’s stance.

The Lilywhites will by no means force Keane out of the door, but are open to a sale if a deal works for all parties. PNE’s number seven is settled up north and has enjoyed his time at Deepdale, but also wants to keep playing regular football.

He would be reluctant to drop out of the Championship, while League One sides would need to meet wage demands - whether it be a permanent or loan move. Bolton Wanderers are understood to have enquired, but nothing more at this stage.

Keane is now one of four senior strikers on board at North End, after the Lilywhites snapped up free agent Michael Smith this week. Milutin Osmajic is under contract until 2027 and Daniel Jebbison has joined on a season-long loan.

PNE, as per CEO Peter Ridsdale’s recent interview with the Lancashire Post, would like to strengthen further in the attacking department this summer. The search for permanent striking additions has been a challenge, though.

