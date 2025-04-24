Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PNE goalkeeper is in the final few months of his contract at Deepdale

Manchester United are continuing to work on a deal to sign Freddie Woodman, according to reports.

The Premier League giants are ready to offer the 28-year-old a surprise deal, with the goalkeeper’s contract set to expire at Preston North End this summer. Football Insider claim that the PNE man looks set to become the third-choice option at Old Trafford, next season.

United boss Ruben Amorim is reportedly looking to reshuffle his current goalkeeping department, with both Tom Heaton and Altay Bayindir poised to leave this summer. Meanwhile, Andre Onana will stay put as the Red Devils remain cautious over using budget to bring in a new first-choice stopper.

News of a possible move to Manchester United for Woodman first surfaced earlier in the month, with The Sun claiming the former Newcastle United man was an option being weighed up - along with Blackburn Rovers’ Aynsley Pears.

Now, a departure from Preston looks increasingly likely at the end of the season. Woodman is currently without a deal beyond this summer at Deepdale. The shot-stopper arrived from Newcastle in the summer of 2022 and has been the Lilywhites’ number-one ever since.

The 28-year-old has made 138 appearances for Preston and kept 44 clean sheets. However, he may well have played his last game for the club as he remains sidelined with an ankle injury - sustained in the gym during the latest international break. Prior to his setback, Woodman amassed 44 outings, keeping clean sheets in 17 of his appearances this season.

What Paul Heckingbottom said over Freddie Woodman’s future

Paul Heckingbottom commented over Woodman's future in March. | Getty Images

In March, boss Paul Heckingbottom spoke over the number one’s future by saying: “I'm still open to everything. We've signed three or four players now who have stayed, mainly the centre-backs because there's no way we could do all that business in the summer.

“But the only money I've got at present, which I know I'll have, is players' wages. So, yeah, I'm not committing to anything as it stands. That will happen in the next few weeks, definitely: yes and no's and things like that. But I can't commit to it because we'll just have the same group again.

“I want to know exactly what we've got to play with and then you can make better decisions. We're looking at what we can get for the money. If I keep Freddie now, we've got Freddie. You have to all look and if that's the only money you can play with, you've got to play with it... that's it.”

