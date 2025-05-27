Paul Heckingbottom and Stuart McCall | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE survived on the final day of last season in the Championship

Preston North End will learn their 2025/26 fixture schedule less than one month from now.

After avoiding relegation on the final day of last season, the Lilywhites are gearing up for manager Paul Heckingbottom’s first full campaign as boss. North End’s first summer signing was confirmed as Jordan Thompson earlier this month, but a whole host of business is anticipated to follow.

From last season’s squad, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Sam Greenwood, Ryan Porteous, Jayden Meghoma, Emil Riis, Ryan Ledson, Freddie Woodman, Duane Holmes, Ched Evans, Patrick Bauer and more have moved on. A new contract for Robbie Brady was said to be ‘close’ by PNE CEO Peter Ridsdale, a couple of weeks ago.

Joining North End in the second tier next season are relegated trio Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City - who all lasted just one season in the Premier League. Birmingham City and Wrexham secured automatic promotion from League One while Charlton Athletic ran out play-off winners, over Leyton Orient.

Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland - who defeated Sheffield United in last Saturday’s final - have all gone up into the top flight. Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City were joined by Luton Town in League One, with the Hatters the club to drop out of the division on the final day of the season.

All clubs will learn their fixture schedules in full on Thursday, 26 June. However, this will be at 12noon as opposed to the usual slot of 9am. Later that day, at 4:30pm, the first round of the Carabao Cup is set to be drawn. The first round of Championship fixtures are 8-10 August and the Carabao Cup ties will be played week commencing August 11.

