The Lilywhites secured 23 points after they’d been behind in games during the season just finished, a statistic which was the joint fifth best in all four divisions.

Coventry City were the country’s comeback kings, taking 27 points from losing positions, then came Hartlepool United (26), MK Dons (25) and Bolton (24), with Cardiff level with PNE.

North End won six Championship matches after being behind and drew five.

Preston North End players celebrate Daniel Johnson's equaliser against Barnsley at Oakwell in April

The last of those was on Gentry Day at Barnsley when they trailed for just seven minutes before Daniel Johnson equalised – Johnson went on to score again and Emil Riis netted to deliver a 3-1 victory.

Five comebacks came on Lowe’s watch, Frankie McAvoy having overseen the others during the first section of the campaign.

Such fighting qualities, refusing to be beaten, are admirable. But the statistic could be viewed in a different way.

Andrew Hughes heads Preston North End's winner against Stoke City in January

Lowe said: “The attitude of the group was spot-on and it shows character to comeback in games to take points.

"Ideally though, we don’t want to find ourselves in positions where we concede goals and have to battle our way back.

"But sometimes the opposition can get in the lead and it’s up to us to find a way back. There are different ways to win games or get a draw.”

Under Lowe, North End beat Stoke City 2-1 after being 1-0 down, came back from 2-0 behind against Sheffield United to draw 2-2 and secured a 2-2 draw with Bristol City after trailing going into stoppage-time.

Their 2-1 win at Deepdale came after they had fallen behind, then there was the win at Barnsley a month ago.

Under McAvoy, Swansea City, Coventry City and Middlesbrough were beaten from losing positions, with draws coming against Sheffield United, Stoke and Fulham.