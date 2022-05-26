Preston North End's foes - an alternative Championship team of the season

As always however, Preston North End fans were left scratching their heads – not just at the fact that Daniel Iversen’s stunning season went unnoticed – but because some in that side just didn’t do it against the Lilywhites.
Instead, here is an alernative team of the season, of those players that stood out particularly against PNE.
1. GK - Christy Pym
Early on in the season, when Frankie McAvoy was in charge, Peterborough United were quickly estabilished as one of the whipping boys in the division. North End faltered early on but seemed to find their form agaisnt the Posh, but for an excellent disaply by Christy Pym. The game ended 1-0 to the Lilywhites but Pym's six saves kept the scoreline repsectable. After a fall out with Darren Ferguson however, he was shipped out to Stevenage.
Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
2. CB - Peter Kioso
Although normally a wing back, Peter Kioso was forced to play as one of the centre back for Luton Town against PNE at Kenilworth Road. The defender looked comfortable in the centre and have nothing to PNE's forwards. Granted, on the night Ryan Lowe's side we poor, but he still looked a cut above.
Photo: Nick Potts
3. CB - Darragh Lenihan
A key figure at Ewood Park, despite currently being out of contract in East Lancashire, Darragh Lenihan was instrumental in both of Rovers' wins over PNE. In the home game he defended expertly to provide Ben Brereton-Diaz the platform to net the only goal of the game and in the reverse fixture, out of position at right back, he gave no quarter. He got on the scoresheet at Deepdale and put in two very good performances across the season.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. CB - Murray Wallace
A player that often does well against North End, Murray Wallace had two good performances this season. In his first he was solid as Millwall kept PNE to a 0-0 draw at The Den. The reverse fixture was a much more interesting day the centre half, he opened the scoring for the Lilywhites, turning the ball into his own net. However before the end of the first half he would beat Daniel Iversen with a thumping header into the top corner, ending the day as a strong man of the match contender in a 1-1 draw.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth