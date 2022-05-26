Since the end of the season, the Lilywhites have been credited with an interest in a number of players as agents get to work on securing deals.

Tottenham’s young striker Dane Scarlett is the latest to be suggested as a PNE target on loan, following on from a report in the media that Derby County wing-back Nathan Byrne was on the radar.

Byrne, who was Derby’s player of the year, has been linked before. In fact, one North End source remarked it was the fifth time in recent years that his name had come up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tottenham Hotspur striker Dane Scarlett

However, it’s understood that he’s not a summer target for Ryan Lowe.

The 29-year-old was in the Swindon team beaten 4-0 by PNE in the League One play-off final at Wembley seven years ago, with him having played for Wolves, Wigan and Charlton (loan) since, before joining Derby.

With wing-backs featuring high on North End’s shopping list, Byrne being linked wasn’t a surprise.

Derby County's Nathan Byrne challenges Preston North End defender Andrew Hughes

He’s out of contract this summer although Derby hope to hang on to him once they come out of administration and can start offering deals to players.

Scarlett, 18, this week signed a new long-term contract with Tottenham and the next step for the striker could be a spell away from the North London club on loan to get a regular run of first-team football.

North End were suggested as being interested in taking Scarlett but at this stage of the close season he’s not thought to be on the list of potential targets.

Scarlett made seven appearances for Spurs in the season just finished, four in the Europa League, two in the FA Cup and once off the bench in the Premier League.

At the moment, PNE have designs on bringing Cameron Archer back to Deepdale for a second loan spell from Aston Villa, the 20-year-old having scored seven goals when on loan in the second-half of the season.