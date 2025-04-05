Preston are back in action this afternoon as they welcome Stoke. CameraSport - Shaun Brooks | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

PNE’s attention quickly turns to this afternoon’s contest against Stoke City.

There’s no time for rest for Paul Heckingbottom’s men, who were last in action on Wednesday evening when they made the trip to relegation-scrapping Derby County.

Stoke have won just two of their past seven Championship games, which included an impressive 3-1 triumph over QPR last weekend. Mark Robins’ men currently sit two points above the drop in 18th.

With this afternoon’s action set to get underway from 3pm at Deepdale, we’ve taken a look at the injury news from both camps.

Stoke City team news

Ben Gibson - Out

Gibson has been forced to miss the Potters’ past six Championship games due to a leg injury. Although the 32-year-old is nearing a return, this afternoon’s contest might come too soon.

Enda Stevens - Out

After coming on as a replacement during Stoke’s victory over Blackburn last month, the left-back had to be substituted after going down with injury. The cause of the issue has yet to be revealed but boss Robins has made it clear Stevens won’t be absent for too long.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand - Out

Wilson-Esbrand, on loan from Manchester City, has been nursing a calf injury since February. As a consequence, the left-back has missed Stoke’s previous seven games and won’t be fit in time to face Preston today.

Sol Sidibe - Out

The 18-year-old midfielder continues to be sidelined with a back issue, which has ruled him out since December. After more than three months out, Sidibe has been stepping up his training in recent weeks.

Ali Al-Hamidi - Doubt

The striker had to withdraw from Iraq’s squad in the recent international break to focus on recovering from a hip problem. He made the bench for last weekend’s victory over QPR but had to pull-out of the squad prior to kick-off. The former Ipswich man is a doubt for the contest.

Preston North End team news

Freddie Woodman - Out

Preston are adjusting to life without Woodman, who was ruled out for the remainder of the season ahead of the FA Cup quarter-final game against Aston Villa. An ankle injury will see the Lilywhites’ number one sidelined for the final seven games, with Dai Cornell coming into the starting XI.

Freddie Woodman will miss the rest of the season for Preston. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Jack Whatmough - Out

No changes with Whatmough, who continues his recovery from a calf issue. The centre-back has been absent since January and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Ali McCann - Out

A calf injury also forces the midfielder to sit-out this afternoon’s fixture against Stoke and has missed North End’s past five matches.

Brad Potts - Out

There is hope Potts could return before the end of the campaign after being expected to miss a substantial period by Heckingbottom due to a hamstring injury.