Preston North End vs Stoke City early team and injury news as 8 out and 1 doubt
There’s no time for rest for Paul Heckingbottom’s men, who were last in action on Wednesday evening when they made the trip to relegation-scrapping Derby County.
However, it wasn’t a night to remember for the Lilywhites, who fell to a 2-0 defeat at Pride Park. Nonetheless, North End will be looking to get back to winning ways, with another side battling for survival making the journey to Lancashire.
Stoke have won just two of their past seven Championship games, which included an impressive 3-1 triumph over QPR last weekend. Mark Robins’ men currently sit two points above the drop in 18th.
With this afternoon’s action set to get underway from 3pm at Deepdale, we’ve taken a look at the injury news from both camps.
Stoke City team news
Ben Gibson - Out
Gibson has been forced to miss the Potters’ past six Championship games due to a leg injury. Although the 32-year-old is nearing a return, this afternoon’s contest might come too soon.
Enda Stevens - Out
After coming on as a replacement during Stoke’s victory over Blackburn last month, the left-back had to be substituted after going down with injury. The cause of the issue has yet to be revealed but boss Robins has made it clear Stevens won’t be absent for too long.
Josh Wilson-Esbrand - Out
Wilson-Esbrand, on loan from Manchester City, has been nursing a calf injury since February. As a consequence, the left-back has missed Stoke’s previous seven games and won’t be fit in time to face Preston today.
Sol Sidibe - Out
The 18-year-old midfielder continues to be sidelined with a back issue, which has ruled him out since December. After more than three months out, Sidibe has been stepping up his training in recent weeks.
Ali Al-Hamidi - Doubt
The striker had to withdraw from Iraq’s squad in the recent international break to focus on recovering from a hip problem. He made the bench for last weekend’s victory over QPR but had to pull-out of the squad prior to kick-off. The former Ipswich man is a doubt for the contest.
Preston North End team news
Freddie Woodman - Out
Preston are adjusting to life without Woodman, who was ruled out for the remainder of the season ahead of the FA Cup quarter-final game against Aston Villa. An ankle injury will see the Lilywhites’ number one sidelined for the final seven games, with Dai Cornell coming into the starting XI.
Jack Whatmough - Out
No changes with Whatmough, who continues his recovery from a calf issue. The centre-back has been absent since January and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
Ali McCann - Out
A calf injury also forces the midfielder to sit-out this afternoon’s fixture against Stoke and has missed North End’s past five matches.
Brad Potts - Out
There is hope Potts could return before the end of the campaign after being expected to miss a substantial period by Heckingbottom due to a hamstring injury.
