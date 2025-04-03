John Eustace has pinpointed what Preston didn't do 'at all' against Derby. | Getty Images

PNE fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Derby County on Wednesday evening.

And Rams boss John Eustace has pinpointed what the Lilywhites didn’t do ‘at all’ as his side continued their impressive run of form.

Paul Heckingnbottom’s men slipped to their third defeat in five games in all competitions on Wednesday evening, with quick goals after half-time from Craig Forsyth and Jerry Yates the difference at Pride Park.

Although North End controlled possession, they had just one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes and ultimately failed to trouble keeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom - something which frustrated the head coach.

Milutin Osmajic had Preston’s best chance of the contest, when he raced through in the first-half but his effort was held by the Rams number one.

And the Lilywhites’ lack of creative threat was something Eustace has labelled as the key difference between the two sides at Pride Park.

He told Derbyshire Live after the game: ‘We just kept to the game-plan. The first 20 minutes, you have to remember we haven't played for two and a half weeks. We looked a little nervous, and Preston had a lot of possession, but they didn't hurt us at all.

‘We grew into the game, but in the first half when we won the ball back we had to be better in the final third. We kept giving the ball back to them. I was confident going in at half time that, if we kept to the game-plan, the second half would open up like it did.

‘They had a huge game on Sunday. Preston are a really solid, good Championship team and it was going to be really tight, but that second half I thought we'd create opportunities from especially set-pieces.

‘It was important then that, when we won the ball back, it was important in the transition and turnover, we kept the ball better. That's all I said at half time. We did, and we got high up the pitch, we got throw-ins, corners and the work the group and staff are putting in at the moment is there for everyone to see.’

Derby a lot ‘sharper’ than Preston

Craig Forsyth slotted past Dai Cornell to net the opener at Pride Park. | Getty Images

Preston, of course, were in action over the weekend when they were defeated by Aston Villa in the FA Cup. Because of that, Derby’s last game came against Plymouth two-and-a-half weeks ago because of the international break.

And Eustace is adamant his side were a lot sharper than the Lilywhites as they extended their impressive run of four successive Championship victories.

‘As I say, we haven't played in two and a half weeks. The lads' attitude for that time has been sensational. They've worked their socks off. They were a game behind Preston going into tonight and they looked a little sharper without hurting us.

‘We wouldn't have had issues if we'd looked after the ball better in the first half. Second half we were better with the ball and I thought we deserved the win.

‘That's Championship football. We were up against a really solid team full of Championship experience and an excellent manager. We knew it'd be very tight, but the longer it was 0-0 the more confident and comfortable I felt. We're doing okay at the moment.’

