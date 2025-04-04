'I think he' - Sky Sports pundit's transfer prediction on Charlton Athletic star linked with Preston North End
Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie believes Charlton Athletic star Thierry Small will be in high demand this summer transfer window.
PNE were linked with the wide man following their FA Cup clash with the Addicks earlier this season, after Small caught the eye at Deepdale. Although the Lilywhites didn’t end up pursuing that move in January, acquiring the 20-year-old on a free transfer could be an avenue they explore.
"I think he has shown his potential this season in League One, where Charlton have had a good season, and with the positions that he has picked up and played in, I am sure that they will want to keep hold of him," said former Aston Villa midfielder, Hendrie.
"That will probably come down to whether they get promoted, whether he agrees a contract. I am pretty sure many clubs in the Championship will be looking and thinking that this would be a great signing because he is someone with bags of potential. That is what he has proved this season.”
This season Small has been utilised in a number of positions, operating on both flanks in either a winger or wing-back role. He has netted twice and provided a couple of assists, in a Nathan Jones side that looks set to battle for promotion to the second-tier, via the play-offs. Hendrie believes a strong end to the term will only attract more suitors for his signature.
"With him being out of contract, I think he probably calls all the shots, and his cards will be firmly under the table as to where he goes and what he does,” said Hendrie. “But I am sure just finishing the season strongly, will give him a lot more options. We will see whether he ends up staying or whether he ends up going."
