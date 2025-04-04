9 photos of the Preston North End faithful at Derby County - with crowd of 26,014 at Pride Park

By George Hodgson
Published 4th Apr 2025, 10:48 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 11:22 BST

John Eustace's side ran out 2-0 winners on Wednesday night

Preston North End were backed by 426 supporters at Pride Park in midweek.

The Lilywhites returned to Championship action but fell to a 2-0 defeat against Derby County. The damage was done in the space of four second half minutes, shortly after half-time. Craig Forsyth broke the deadlock and Jerry Yates doubled the home side’s lead.

Here is our fan gallery from the away end, courtesy of Camera Sport!

Related topics:Derby County
