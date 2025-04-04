Preston North End were backed by 426 supporters at Pride Park in midweek.
The Lilywhites returned to Championship action but fell to a 2-0 defeat against Derby County. The damage was done in the space of four second half minutes, shortly after half-time. Craig Forsyth broke the deadlock and Jerry Yates doubled the home side’s lead.
Here is our fan gallery from the away end, courtesy of Camera Sport!
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.