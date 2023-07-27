Preston North End transfers: Update on three targets, defender rules out move

Preston North End have brought in five new faces so far this summer. The Lilywhites drew 0-0 with Morecambe last time out.

They are back in pre-season friendly action this weekend away at Stockport County. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Defender becomes available

Preston-linked Jack Whatmough has become available following his departure from Wigan Athletic. The defender is now a free agent after cutting ties with the Latics in League One. He has played for Portsmouth in the past and will be weighing up his options now.

Left-back comments

Alvaro Fernandez, who spent last term on loan at Deepdale, has ruled out a return to Lancashire this summer. The Manchester United man has told AS: “Hopefully I can stay in the United first team. If it doesn’t happen and I have to go out on loan, then keep working hard and keep growing. I am 20 years old and what I want is to play. But if it can be at United, much better.

“I have been called [by] great Championship teams. And Preston wanted to continue counting on me. But in case of going out on loan, I would say that the time has come to go to a top league. Not to say directly the Premier League or La Liga.”

Striker latest

Preston are keen to bring back Tom Cannon in this window following his loan spell from Everton in the last campaign. However, the striker is a wanted man in the Championship. Reporter Alan Nixon has claimed on Patreon that six teams want him, including Birmingham City and Stoke City.

Defender update

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Muniz has shut down talk of defender Dominic Iorfa joining the Lilywhites. He has told BBC Football Heaven: “No, Dominic is important for us. 100% he is our player. He’s very good for us, and we’re going to keep him in our team.”

Striker to join league rivals