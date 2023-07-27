Preston North End hoping for some more transfer business before start of the season

Preston North End are hoping to make some progress on the transfer front before the end of the week. The Lilywhites play their final pre-season friendly this weekend before the start of the new Championship season.

Ryan Lowe’s side head to Edgeley Park on Saturday afternoon to face League Two side Stockport County. They drew 0-0 with Fleetwood Town last time out on Tuesday night.

Preston have been busy in the window so far this summer and have brought in five new faces. However, they want more additions before they take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate next weekend.

In this latest recruitment update, Lowe has told the club website: “I love not being on social media, I don’t get bombarded!

“We’re on with stuff. We need a couple more in the door but we’re working, not round the clock because I like my sleep, but we’re working hard to get them done.

“Hopefully we’ll get a bit of news towards the weekend, but as long as we’ve got them in for the first game of the season I’ll be happy.”

In terms of how he thought the players fared against Morecambe in their last outing, the manager said: “In terms of the football I thought first half we were excellent.

“I thought we worked the ball from one side to the other. The one thing we were missing was a goal but we had some chances.”

Preston finished 12th in the table last term and were six points off the play-offs. They will be hoping to push for the top six again next time around but will be under no illusion how tough the league will be.