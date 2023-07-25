Preston North End transfers: Competition for target, midfielder joins rivals on trial

Preston North End have been busy on the transfer front over recent times. Their most recent signing is attacker Layton Stewart from Liverpool.

The Lilywhites are expected to bring in more new faces before the new season starts. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Cannon latest

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston are keen to bring back Tom Cannon from Everton this summer. The striker spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan at Deepdale and was a hit. In this latest update, Sheffield Wednesday have joined the race for his signature, according to the Daily Mail, as they target new signings under new boss Xisco Munoz.

Free agent update

Josh Onomah is currently training with Stoke City following his departure from the Lilywhites at the end of last term. The former Tottenham Hotspur man is a free agent after his contract expired at the end of June and he is weighing up his next move in the game. The Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath has said he is on trial with the Potters now to keep up his fitness levels.

New signing comments

Preston new boy Mads Frøkjær-Jensen caught the eye in their latest pre-season outing against Aberdeen. The former Denmark youth international, who is 23-years-old, has joined from Odense and scored twice against the Dons in his side’s 2-0 win.

Speaking to the club website afterwards, he said: “For me it’s just getting minutes into the body. I think I had one week more of a break in the middle of pre-season so I need to get my body going again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad