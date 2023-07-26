Preston North End have been active on the transfer front over recent times as they look to have a successful 2023/24 campaign under Ryan Lowe. They finished 12th in the table last term and ended six points off the top six.

The Lilywhites have already brought in the likes of Will Keane, Calvin Ramsay, Duane Holmes, Layton Stewart and Mads Frøkjær-Jensen to bolster their ranks already this summer in preparation for the action. Here is a look at 15 free agents who Preston could look at signing before the start of the new season away at Bristol City on Saturday 5th August...