News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

15 free agents Preston North End could look at this summer including departed Watford, Reading and West Brom men - gallery

There are plenty of transfer options out there for Preston North End at the moment

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 26th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST

Preston North End have been active on the transfer front over recent times as they look to have a successful 2023/24 campaign under Ryan Lowe. They finished 12th in the table last term and ended six points off the top six.

The Lilywhites have already brought in the likes of Will Keane, Calvin Ramsay, Duane Holmes, Layton Stewart and Mads Frøkjær-Jensen to bolster their ranks already this summer in preparation for the action. Here is a look at 15 free agents who Preston could look at signing before the start of the new season away at Bristol City on Saturday 5th August...

He is available following his exit from Watford.

1. Britt Assombalonga, striker

He is available following his exit from Watford.

Photo Sales
The left-back has been on trial at Hull City recently.

2. George Cox, left-back

The left-back has been on trial at Hull City recently.

Photo Sales
He cut ties with Blackburn at the end of June.

3. Bradley Dack, attacking midfielder

He cut ties with Blackburn at the end of June. Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales
The right-back was released by Birmingham at the end of last term.

4. Maxime Colin, right-back

The right-back was released by Birmingham at the end of last term.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4