Preston North End transfers: Striker latest, Lilywhites eyeing more additions

Preston North End have brought in six new faces so far this summer. It has been a busy window for the Lilywhites so far.

They have until 1st September to bring in further signings. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Striker update

Preston remain patient in their pursuit of Everton striker Tom Cannon as they look to bring him back to Deepdale for a second spell. In this latest update by the LiverpoolEcho, his potential loan exit is being put on hold until the Toffees bring in more attacking reinforcements. Stoke City and Sunderland have also been linked with him over recent times.

Linked-winger joins new club

Marseille winger Konrad de la Fuente, who has been linked with the Lilywhites in the past, has joined Eibar. The 22-year-old, who is a USA international, has moved to the Spanish second tier on a temporary basis as he looks to get some game time under his belt. He has been on the books at Barcelona in the past.

Boss provides update

Preston boss Ryan Lowe is hoping to bring in at least two more signings and wants his business to be down before deadline day. The Lancashire side are believed to be in the hunt for a new left-back following Alvaro Fernandez’s return to Manchester United at the end of the last campaign.