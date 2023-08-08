Preston North End are back in action this evening at home to Salford City in the Carabao Cup. The Lilywhites started the new 2023/24 Championship season with a 1-1 away draw at Ashton Gate against Bristol City last time out courtesy of summer striker signing Will Keane’s goal.

Ryan Lowe has the chance to freshen up his side against the Ammies and he could give some youngsters and fringe players the chance to show him what they can do. With that in mind, here is a look at how Preston could line up from the start against Neil Wood’s side...