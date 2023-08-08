News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End predicted XI to face Salford City in the Carabao Cup - gallery

Preston North End will be eyeing cup progression

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST

Preston North End are back in action this evening at home to Salford City in the Carabao Cup. The Lilywhites started the new 2023/24 Championship season with a 1-1 away draw at Ashton Gate against Bristol City last time out courtesy of summer striker signing Will Keane’s goal.

Ryan Lowe has the chance to freshen up his side against the Ammies and he could give some youngsters and fringe players the chance to show him what they can do. With that in mind, here is a look at how Preston could line up from the start against Neil Wood’s side...

The back-up goalkeeper could be given a start.

1. David Cornell

The back-up goalkeeper could be given a start.

He was left on the bench against Bristol City.

2. Patrick Bauer

He was left on the bench against Bristol City.

The new signing could be given some minutes against Salford.

3. Jack Whatmough

The new signing could be given some minutes against Salford.

He started the game at Ashton Gate.

4. Liam Lindsay

He started the game at Ashton Gate.

