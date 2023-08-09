News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End boss Lowe says Championship takes priority over cup

Ryan Lowe admitted he had bigger fish to fry with a game against Sunderland on Saturday firmly in his mind when he selected his much-changed side for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup fixture.
By Neil Goulding
Published 9th Aug 2023, 10:50 BST- 2 min read

Lowe was disappointed to crash out of the competition on penalties to League Two Salford as the Lilywhites made eight changes and called on the kids.

Connor McLennan scored twice for the visitors during a first half Lowe was less than impressed with.

Ben Woodburn opened his account for the season in style on the stroke of half-time before Duane Holmes sent the tie to penalties with his effort five minutes after the restart.

North End players during the penalty shootout (photo: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)North End players during the penalty shootout (photo: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
But North End were eventually dumped out 4-2 on penalties as Ryan Ledson and Mads Frokjaer both missed the target from the spot.

“Overall we’re disappointed to go out of the competition, but as I’ve said many times our priority is the Championship,” said Lowe.

“We rested a lot of players for Saturday. The young guys have earned the chance. It dawned on me Monday morning what I’d do and that’s why we made eight changes because it’s important we do that.

“We’ve got a squad and it’s important that we utilise it. We weren’t disrespectful for Salford in doing that because we know they’re a good team.

Preston North End's Duane Holmes is congratulated on scoring his team’s second goal (photo: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)Preston North End's Duane Holmes is congratulated on scoring his team’s second goal (photo: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
“For any of our young lads who are going to play League Two football, that’s what it looks like.

“We’re taking nothing away from Salford, they were good, especially first half. They dealt with some pressures of ours so credit where credit is due, they were excellent and we weren’t at it.

“It’s difficult because when you’re at home you want to send the fans home happy, but we’ve also got to make sure we put a team on the pitch Saturday.

“We’ve got a couple of injuries already and we don’t want anymore. Sometimes it’s tough to make sure you get that fine balance.

Salford City's Connor McLennan scores his sides opening goal (photo: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)Salford City's Connor McLennan scores his sides opening goal (photo: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
"Youngsters aren’t going to get many opportunities really if they don’t play in the fixture and there are massive benefits to them.

“If we win the game on penalties then everyone goes, ‘Okay the kids have worked out’.

“It’s not the kids’ fault, I’m not blaming them for the scoreline.

“To go out on penalties is disappointing. To miss two from that many yards out is very disappointing because the least you should do is make the keeper work.”

Lowe made substitutions to try and force the game back into the hosts’ favour, but ultimately it was penalty agony for Preston.

“The first half wasn’t what we wanted,” added Lowe. “The first goal’s sloppy from us in terms of letting them get down the sides.

“We were obviously a lot better in the second half, we made the changes to try and win the game. We showed a lot more impetus and probably should have had a couple more goals, but that’s football.

“We probably shouldn’t have been in that position because we gave ourselves a mountain to climb.”

