Preston North End new boy spoke to Ryan Lowe about move back in January

Preston North End summer recruit Duane Holmes has revealed he spoke to Ryan Lowe about a move to Deepdale in the last January transfer window. The midfielder was given the green light to leave Huddersfield Town last winter before getting injured.

He ended up staying at the John Smith’s Stadium until the end of the season before the Lilywhites got their man last month. He has since played in both of their games so far this term against Bristol City and Salford City.

Preston are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Sunderland. The Black Cats make the trip to Lancashire after losing their opening day clash at home to Ipswich Town.

Holmes has opened up about his move and has said: "I’ve known the gaffer a long time. We spoke in January because I was told by Huddersfield I could leave in January before I got injured so it didn’t happen.

"It’s really good (so far), great group of lads, great staff, great facilities. It’s a club that is going in the right direction so I’m really happy to be here."

"I just like to help the team. I came on at Bristol and played holding midfield and then wing, that is something that you might see a lot of. I’m quite versatile. If I had to choose I’d say I like playing through the middle in one of the more advanced roles."

When asked about his fitness situation, he said: "I’m probably not quite there yeah. I’ve not played 90 minutes since January so personally I’m happy I got 70 odd (against Salford) without getting cramp.

"I had surgery at the start of April. I was in through the summer (training) to ensure I was fit for whatever happened. It was made clear early on in pre-season that I was allowed to leave and this came about really quick and I was excited for the challenge."