PNE signed the Iceland international in the summer transfer window

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has high hopes for summer signing Stefan Thordarson.

The Lilywhites snapped the Iceland international up, for a reported £800,000, in early July. He made the move from Danish Superliga side, Silkeborg IF - for whom he scored 16 goals in 126 appearances. The 26-year-old has turned out 14 times for PNE so far, with six starts made in the Championship.

Heckingbottom was not the manager to sign the number 22, but he has used him in the majority of matches. Thordarson stood out during North End’s pre-season and was one of few positives from the opening night loss to Sheffield United. Since then, it’s been up and down for the midfielder, but that is no surprise to the Preston boss - given the difference between football in England and Denmark.

“Yeah, it’s the same as when we speak about any midfielders,” said Heckingbottom. “There is a lot of competition in there, but I still think - and I look at the attributes Steffy has got - there is a player in there who could potentially go on and be a top, top player.

“Adapting to this league and the physicality and speed - anyone who has seen the Danish league, and any Scandinavian league if I’m honest, it’s really heavy on the tactics and really passive without the ball. Then, it’s a big, big difference when you come to the Championship.

“Steffy and Jeppe (Okkels) are seeing that. It’s a huge difference. Add to that twice as many games and it’s a big culture shift. Not only moving to a different country, but the actual job you are employed to do is totally different.”

It’s an honest assessment from the Preston boss, but he has full confidence that Thordarson has the athletic qualities to thrive in English football.

“Definitely, and the technique,” said Heckingbottom. “He can arrive in the box. We see him scoring goals in training... love his attitude. He wants to train and wants to do well. When we are watching him for Iceland - Macca has watched all of them - we can see everything about it and we have to help him adapt and adjust to us and our league. As I say, I think there’s a player in there who could be a really, really good midfielder - like a top midfielder.”

Heckingbottom has raised the difference in schedules - it’s something Mads Frokjaer, who is in his second season at PNE, spoke about last week. The number 10 admitted he missed having a full week on the training pitch, where focus isn’t purely on the next game for a day or two. With that in mind, the North End chief says it’s important to keep spirits high at the training ground.

“Yeah, you have to keep it fresh for the players - and staff,” said Heckingbottom. “But, yeah, I think when you have been in this league you get used to it. With that, you can then maybe underestimate the affect it has on people who haven’t been used to playing this level - whether that’s week-on-week fixtures like Kaine and Sam, in terms of performing for us. I know they’ve had a lot of Championship games, but week-on-week. Steffy has just come into the building, things like that.

“So, I think it’s really important that, while we are using these games and we want to win points in them, we are also using them to help the ones who need to adapt to it. And, not just get through the games, but understand how to get through them best. Because, at the minute, we have only got two free weeks again in December. So yeah, the schedule doesn’t change too much!”