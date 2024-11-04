Preston North End suffered their first home defeat, in the Championship, under manager Paul Heckingbottom last weekend.

The Lilywhites were beaten 1-3 by Bristol City, on a frustrating day which also contained one huge moment of controversy. The Robins took the lead, after six minutes, when Yu Hirakawa used his hand to knock the ball past Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and score.

In the end, though, Liam Manning’s side were stronger on the day. PNE now move on to Wednesday night’s clash against league leaders, Sunderland. Elsewhere in the Championship, there were big wins for Cardiff, Coventry and Stoke over the weekend - while Watford thrashed Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall inflicted defeat on Burnley at The Den.