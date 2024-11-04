Bookies' new predicted Championship table after Bristol City deal Preston North End blow & Millwall beat Burnley - gallery

By George Hodgson
Published 4th Nov 2024, 11:56 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 12:07 BST

PNE lost to Bristol City last weekend at Deepdale

Preston North End suffered their first home defeat, in the Championship, under manager Paul Heckingbottom last weekend.

The Lilywhites were beaten 1-3 by Bristol City, on a frustrating day which also contained one huge moment of controversy. The Robins took the lead, after six minutes, when Yu Hirakawa used his hand to knock the ball past Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and score.

In the end, though, Liam Manning’s side were stronger on the day. PNE now move on to Wednesday night’s clash against league leaders, Sunderland. Elsewhere in the Championship, there were big wins for Cardiff, Coventry and Stoke over the weekend - while Watford thrashed Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall inflicted defeat on Burnley at The Den.

With 13 games played, here’s how the bookmakers rate every club’s chances of survival come May...

Relegation odds: 8-13.

1. 24th: Portsmouth (relegated)

Relegation odds: 8-13. Photo: Danny Lawson

Relegation odds: 4-6.

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 4-6. Photo: Danny Lawson

Relegation odds: 15-8.

3. 22nd: Oxford United (relegated)

Relegation odds: 15-8. Photo: Warren Little

Relegation odds: 2-1.

4. 21st: Queens Park Rangers

Relegation odds: 2-1. Photo: Mike Hewitt

