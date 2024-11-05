PNE man sees his contract expire in the summer of 2025

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom says Kian Best is being pushed hard in training.

The 19-year-old is in his second season with the senior squad, having made 13 appearances in all competitions last campaign. Best, in his breakthrough year, also earned a call-up to the England Under-19 squad. He operated at both left centre-back and left wing-back over the course of 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season, game time has been limited for the teenager - who turned down an approach from the Saudi Pro League in September. Best’s one league appearance came under Ryan Lowe, on the opening night against Sheffield United. Heckingbottom has introduced him twice in the Carabao Cup.

At present, though, Robbie Brady is sidelined for a number of weeks and there is a vacancy out on the left for Preston. Time will tell whether that becomes Best’s position long-term, but at the moment PNE’s boss sees it as Best’s opportunity to seize.

When asked about Brad Potts playing there last weekend, Heckingbottom said: ”I wouldn't want to use him left wing-back, but needs must. Injury to Robbie, form of others... like I say, we are pushing Besty really hard at the minute, to get to the levels where we need him to be.

“You should never need any more motivation as a young player, when you see there is a wide open space for you. So yeah, we've been really pushing him to get to those levels. But no, Pottsy can play there. He will play wherever you put him, without a doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You saw his goal at Plymouth, how he can break from that position and that finish was superb. It was just a case of changing at half time, to get Kaine's pace against their two lads who had been out for two or three months. It was just a tactical change."