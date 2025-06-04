Paul Heckingbottom and Peter Ridsdale | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Preston North End have signed Jordan Thompson, Daniel Iversen and Pol Valentin

Pol Valentin became Preston North End’s third signing of the summer this week.

The departing Sheffield Wednesday right-back has followed Jordan Thompson and Daniel Iversen to Deepdale on a free transfer. Last month, PNE CEO Peter Ridsdale discussed the signings North End will aim to make this transfer window. Judging by his comments, a further six signings can be expected.

The scale of business required likely explains why Preston have moved swiftly to bring in three players without spending a transfer fee. North End are yet to bring in attacking reinforcements and everything points towards money being spent in that department, while scouring the loan market for more gems.

Last month, Ridsdale said: "If you assume we are going to get a goalkeeper, and Robbie (Brady) stays, we've probably got 14 first choice players available for selection. And, Paul wants a squad, minimum, of 22 without the kids... which presupposes we have to bring eight players in. The forward line, clearly, is a priority.”

The 14 mentioned has since become 16 with the arrivals of Valentin and Thompson, given that Iversen (GK) was already accounted for. Jayden Meghoma (LWB), Sam Greenwood (CAM), Duane Holmes (CAM) and Emil Riis (ST) definitely need replacing from last season’s squad.

The ‘senior’ squad as it stands: Iversen, Cornell; Valentin, Storey, Whatmough, Gibson, Lindsay, Hughes; Whiteman, Thompson, McCann, Thordarson, Potts, Brady, Frokjaer, Okkels; Osmajic, Keane. With that coming to 18, not 16, it may imply that a couple of players are under consideration for sale.

Ryan Porteous is gone from last year’s defence but the Scotland international was brought in to cover Jordan Storey, who is fit again, and Jack Whatmough will also be back available. The former Portsmouth defender is one player whose immediate future looks somewhat uncertain, mind.

Another addition in defence would come as no surprise, with Ridsdale having suggested that a right centre-back is being eyed. Heckingbottom has placed an onus on his wide centre-backs being mobile and able to push up the pitch; someone capable of carrying out a variety of roles on that side could therefore be on the list.

If Valentin is the replacement for last season’s loan star and Player of the Year, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, he has massive shoes to fill. You would hope to see North End bring in at least one more player capable of operating at wing-back. Somoene with the ability to play on both sides would make sense, albeit difficult to find.

Then, it is on to the forward line. Riis must be replaced and the team needs more creativity injecting into it. If Heckingbottom deems Milutin Osmajic, Will Keane and one more senior striker enough, then it would give Preston scope to target other attacking profiles such as a 1v1 specialist, ball-carrier or technical number 10.

