Plenty more change is anticipated at Preston North End this summer after the arrivals of Daniel Iversen and Jordan Thompson.
While manager Paul Heckingbottom will be looking to make several more signings over the course of the summer, player departures cannot be ruled out.
In addition to the out-of-contract men who moved on, North End could well sanction further exits. From the current playing squad at Deepdale, whose immediate future looks up in the air?
1. Jack Whatmough
The defender is in the final year of his contract at PNE and hasn't been able to nail down a regular place over the last two years, whether it be at right centre-back or the middle of Preston's back three. Injury woes have not helped Whatmough at all but Liam Lindsay, Lewis Gibson and Jordan Storey appear ahead of him in the pecking order at present, in those two defensive roles. And, it's been stated that another right centre-back is being looked at. There are murmurings of interest in Whatmough from some League One clubs, after an approach was made by one club back in January. It wouldn't be a huge surprise if he were allowed to head out on loan, or sold permanently should either offer come in. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Noah Mawene
The young midfielder is back from a largely disrupted loan spell at Newport County, for whom he made 16 appearances. Mawene is also in the last year of his contract and already strong midfield competition could yet be added to. A young player with terrific attitude and family ties to the club, but forcing his way into the first team picture looks unlikely anytime soon. Whether it's a more productive loan or permanent switch, Mawene needs a full season of playing football in 2025/26 and that isn't going to happen at PNE. | Camera Sport
3. Dai Cornell
Cornell also has 12 months left to run at Deepdale and it wouldn't be any shock to see him stick around. However, with links to Aston Villa youngster Filip Marschall - who would come in and push number one Daniel Iversen - it raises question marks over whether the Welshman could actually depart this summer. Easier said than done, but if a club wanted to put a longer contract on the table it's something he and North End would surely explore. | Getty Images
4. Jeppe Okkels
The Dane is returning from a half-season loan at Aberdeen, with 18 appearances made, one goal scored and another assisted. While Okkels featured in most games for the Dons he didn't really make the impact hoped for. For that reason it seems unlikely that Aberdeen will exercise their option to buy him for a seven-figure sum. He wasn't able to work his way into Paul Heckingbottom's plans and with a similar system expected to be used next season, you struggle to see Okkels getting much of a look in. | CameraSport - Rich Linley
