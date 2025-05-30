1 . Jack Whatmough

The defender is in the final year of his contract at PNE and hasn't been able to nail down a regular place over the last two years, whether it be at right centre-back or the middle of Preston's back three. Injury woes have not helped Whatmough at all but Liam Lindsay, Lewis Gibson and Jordan Storey appear ahead of him in the pecking order at present, in those two defensive roles. And, it's been stated that another right centre-back is being looked at. There are murmurings of interest in Whatmough from some League One clubs, after an approach was made by one club back in January. It wouldn't be a huge surprise if he were allowed to head out on loan, or sold permanently should either offer come in. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth