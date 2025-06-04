Shay Reid | Belfast News Letter

According to reports from the Belfast News Letter...

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End have been credited with interest in teenage striker Shay Reid.

The Cliftonville front man is only 16 but his goal scoring is said to have attracted suitors, with Reid having spent two trial periods at Celtic last season. Now, the Lilywhites are said to be keeping an eye on the forward along with Championship new boys Wrexham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also reported interest from Scottish Cup winners, Aberdeen. Reid is a product of the NIFL Premiership side and topped the U20 Premiership Development League scoring charts last season, with 23 goals in 32 outings.

At U18 level, Reid managed a further 21 in 25 appearances. The Belfast News Letter reports that there is ‘significant interest from across the water’ in the forward, who netted 36 goals in the campaign previous to last.

Preston manager Paul Heckingbottom has spoken about the club needing to develop more of its own assets, as well as the challenge faced by academy players aiming to step up to Championship level, from Under-19s football.

At the time of writing PNE are short on strikers, with Emil Riis and Layton Stewart having left the club while Ched Evans’ playing contract expired. Young forward Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile has generated some hype among supporters but is yet to debut.

Your next PNE read: Championship club tie former Preston North End manager down to new deal