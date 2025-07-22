PNE have snapped up the former Dundee United and Barnsley shot-stopper

Preston North End have announced their second signing of the day with Jack Walton arriving from Luton Town.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper becomes the Lilywhites eighth recruit of the summer, and second recruit between the sticks. PNE snapped up Daniel Iversen on a free transfer at the start of the summer, with Walton’s signature now secured for an undisclosed fee.

He has signed a three-year deal at Deepdale, after spending the last two years on loan at Dundee United - for him he made 85 appearances and kept 36 clean sheets. Walton had 12 months remaining on his contract at Kenilworth Road.

“I was really hoping to get it done.”

On signing for Preston, he said: “I’m delighted to get it done and I’m really excited to meet the lads, get in, and start training. When I knew of the interest here, it was something I really wanted to get done.

“It's a massive club. It's close to where I grew up so I've always known Preston and how good of a club it is. For my next challenge, it was something that suits me and I was really hoping to get it done.”

Manager Paul Heckingbottom added: “Jack’s someone I know well from our time at Barnsley together. He’s a great lad and a great goalkeeper. He’s shown what he can do in the Championship before.

“And, he’s had a brilliant couple of years playing week in, week out in Scotland. I’m looking forward to working with him again and seeing him challenge the goalkeepers in training.”

The shot-stopper started his senior career at Barnsley after coming through the youth ranks at Bury and Bolton Wanderers. He was there during Heckingbottom’s tenure at Oakwell and eventually left the club in 2023, having represented them 62 times.

