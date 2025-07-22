Michael Smith's first words as Preston North End snap up ex-Sheffield Wednesday man

Michael Smith signs for PNE | Ian Robinson, PNEFC

Preston North End have confirmed signing number seven of the summer

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End have confirmed the signing of experienced striker Michael Smith.

The 33-year-old makes the move to Deepdale swiftly after seeing his three-year stay at Sheffield Wednesday conclude. The 6 foot 3 front man had his contract cancelled by mutual consent amid financial issues at Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He scored 32 times in 127 appearances for the Owls, assisting a further 14 goals. Smith has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal in Lancashire, and becomes the second striker signing of the summer after the loan capture of Daniel Jebbison.

Upon arrival, Smith said: “I’m delighted to get it over the line so quickly. It’s a big club that I want to be a part of. I know quite a few of the boys so it seems like a good group to be involved in.

“As a striker you pride yourself on goals. I've managed to score a few over the years and hopefully I can still keep getting better and keep developing under this manager and score a few more.”

“He’ll give us a real focal point...”

Manager Paul Heckingbottom added: “Smudge is a player we know all about from his vast experience in the EFL. He’s a really intelligent footballer and a brilliant finisher who adds something different to our team with the way he plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’ll give us a real focal point at the top end of the pitch and he’s a striker who has a proven knack of being in the right place at the right time.”

Smith, who hails from the north east, has represented several clubs in his career - most notably Rotherham United and Swindon Town. He also had stints at Barnsley, Portsmouth, AFC Wimbledon, Bury, Northampton and others.

The forward netted eight league goals last season in the Championship and is the Lilywhites’ seventh signing of the summer transfer window.